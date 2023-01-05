Virus Outbreak New England (copy)

Medical workers in April 2020 spray a bag containing a coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site in a parking lot at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

 steven senne/associated press)

Health care leaders are trying to find new ways of retaining and recruiting employees across the field as the workforce shortage, which started in 2020, worsens nationwide.

There are no clear solutions to the problem, and in Massachusetts, health professionals say it’s going to take more than one.

Melissa Ellin is a reporter with the Boston University Statehouse Program.