ATTLEBORO -- A new health center will open downtown next week in space that's been vacant since a bank branch moved out several years ago.
Manet Community Health Center will open a satellite facility at 8 North Main St. on Monday. The space was formerly occupied by a branch of Bank of America.
The facility will offer primary care as well as mental health and substance counseling services, along with nutrition therapy, chronic disease care management, access to specialists, preventive health screenings, health insurance navigation and COVID-19 testing and vaccination services, the company said. The office will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Manet is an independent, federally qualified health center and is a clinical affiliate of Boston Medical Center Health System. It has relationships with other Attleboro health care providers, such as Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
