Leaked Documents Investigation

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2023. A hearing Wednesday on whether he would remain in jail was postponed delayed. He is accused in the leak of highly classified military documents as prosecutors unsealed charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with social media comrades helped pinpoint Teixeira.

 Margaret Small - ugcr, FR171972 AP

BOSTON -- A hearing to determine whether a Dighton man charged with leaking highly classified military documents should remain in custody while he awaits trial has been postponed.

Jack Teixeira, 21, a Massachusetts Air National Guard member and 2020 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School graduate, was scheduled to face a hearing Wednesday in federal court in Boston but his lawyer asked for more time to prepare to address issues the government has raised, according to a court filing.

