MANSFIELD — What would be the town’s first marijuana business is winding its way through the local and state approval process.
Representatives of the proposed recreational pot business, reLeaf Alternative, are slated to appear before the planning board in a public hearing Wednesday night.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in Room 3/b at Town Hall. The meeting begins at 7.
The company wants to put a pot dispensary in a 3,223-square-foot storefront at 321 School St. It’s in the plaza near Buffalo Wild Wings and across from Mansfield Crossing shopping plaza, and not far from Interstate 495.
Company representatives appeared before selectmen in June with their plans, and board members later that month approved a community host agreement with them.
The agreement calls for various conditions and benefits to the town, including it taking in 3 percent of all sales revenue. Contributions to the community of not less than $70,000 to nonprofits are stipulated, and there is a priority to hire residents to fill the projected 10 to 15 job openings.
The planning board would, under fairly new town zoning bylaws, have to issue a special permit for the business to open.
Many of the issues raised by selectmen are expected to be addressed in the special permit.
The pot business wants to open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
There will be strict security measures. Identification will be required and scanned for validity, with multiple security checkpoints to get inside the business to purchase marijuana.
The business also needs to get license approval from the state Cannabis Control Commission.
reLeaf Alternative CEO Conor McLaughlin’s father owns D’Angelo’s plaza on Route 106.
