PLAINVILLE — Plans for what would be the first marijuana business in town are moving along after a lengthy wait.
Selectmen will hold a virtual public hearing Wednesday night on an application for a marijuana retail license in The Tavern from Tower Square building at 119 Washington St. (Route 1).
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. To find out how to view and/or participate, visit www.plainville.ma.us.
Apotho Therapeutics Plainville LLC has a provisional retail license from the state to open in Plainville.
Selectmen also plan to discuss a proposed marijuana delivery service by Shine Delivery. The state recently decided to allow for such deliveries, though it won’t be as easy as ordering a pizza.
As required by the state, a community outreach session was held in June 2019 by Apotho on its plans. They call for the landmark restaurant near Turnpike Lake to be downsized into the south part of the building, with the marijuana business in the north section.
The Hodgman family closed the restaurant in June 2019 and sold the building to Apotho.
Residents at town meeting had approved special zoning for pot businesses. The Route 1 area is part of that zoning.
Town officials have been counting on tax revenue from the business to help with its tight budget. Last year, it even had to adjust its budget because plans for the Route 1 business had been delayed for various reasons.
Among them is a backup at the state level for license approvals.
At Wednesday’s meeting, selectmen also plan to take up ongoing and future water and sewer projects.
