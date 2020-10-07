ATTLEBORO — The proponent of establishing a retail pot shop at 1815 County Street has requested a continuance of a public hearing for the business before the zoning board of appeals until Dec. 10.
The matter remains on the agenda for tonight’s ZBA meeting on the Zoom platform and interested persons can speak.
Constant S. Poholek Jr., the owner of Green River Cannabis Company Inc., has applied for a special permit to sell marijuana from the same building that houses a used car business, Blue & White Motors.
The company also owns a retail pot shop in Greenfield.
A number of neighbors have raised objections to the County Street location.
Here is the Zoom link for the meeting which starts at 6:30 p.m.
