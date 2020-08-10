ATTLEBORO — A public hearing will resume Thursday on a proposed pot shop for lower County Street that has ignited opposition from some neighbors.
The hearing before the zoning board of appeals is set to start at 6:30 p.m. via the online platform Zoom.
Green River Cannabis Company Inc., owned by local attorney Constant S. Poholek Jr., hopes to get a special permit to sell marijuana from the same building that houses the Blue & White Motors used car dealership at 1815 County.
One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said objections have been raised about the shop’s proximity to a residential neighborhood on Jennie Way.
There are also concerns about traffic and the appearance of the shop that reportedly would have fence with barbed wire on top.
City ordinances require pot shops be in industrial zones, which is where 1815 County is located.
They also must be no closer than 100 feet from a residential zone and a principal residential use.
The web address to join in the Zoom meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87405536347.
