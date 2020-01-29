ATTLEBORO — A March 2 public hearing on renovating the South Attleboro commuter rail station has been postponed.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said all of the transportation officials who need to attend could not make it on that date.
He said he is now aiming to have the meeting in April, but no date has been finalized.
The meeting is being held to get community opinion on plans to renovate the station, including a rusted metal pedestrian overpass that spans the railroad tracks.
The overpass allows commuters to get from the parking lot to the inbound boarding area on the other side of the tracks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.