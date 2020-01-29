SA Train Station Tour
Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack and other state and city officials met at the South Attleboro train platform in early January to discuss the upcoming planned renovations to the commuter rail stop.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — A March 2 public hearing on renovating the South Attleboro commuter rail station has been postponed.

State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said all of the transportation officials who need to attend could not make it on that date.

He said he is now aiming to have the meeting in April, but no date has been finalized.

The meeting is being held to get community opinion on plans to renovate the station, including a rusted metal pedestrian overpass that spans the railroad tracks.

The overpass allows commuters to get from the parking lot to the inbound boarding area on the other side of the tracks.

