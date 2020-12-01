NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town council will hold a virtual public hearing Dec. 8 on the town budget.
And while the council has already approved a budget for the current fiscal year of just over $93 million, that figure had to be decided on without a key piece of knowledge -- what local aid from the state might be.
Now, after a series of pandemic-caused delays, the state Legislature is inching towards a vote that Town Manager Michael Borg says will mean a surplus for the town and a balanced budget.
The amount in additional state aid is anticipated at $2.2 million for the local budget. That, combined with $400,000 in local taxes, thanks to new growth, will change the town's final budget figures, he noted at last week's council meeting.
"It may change because we don't have a final budget (from the state)" he said, but the hearing will be "to modify the budget based on the numbers we have received."
That will allow the town to send out property tax bills by Dec. 30, he said.
The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Details on how to participate are available on the town website, nattleboro.com.
