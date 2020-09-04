PLAINVILLE — The state’s gaming commission is asking for the public to weigh in on the renewal of Plainridge Park Casino’s gaming license.
The commission will hold a virtual public meeting on the renewal Sept. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m.
The commission won’t vote at the hearing. “It is simply intended as an opportunity for the commission to gather information and gauge public sentiment relative to the renewal application,” it said.
The hearing will also give commissioners an opportunity to pose questions to representatives of Plainville Gaming and Redevelopment, the parent company of the casino, along with gathering public input on the renewal of its Category 2 Gaming License.
Plainridge’s 5-year license actually expired June 24, however the commission on June 18 allowed the casino to continue operations as the owners had made a “timely application” to renew the license.
To submit written comments in advance of the hearing, send an email by Sept. 10, to mgccomments@massgaming.gov with “Plainridge Park Casino License Renewal” in the subject line.
“All comments received by e-mail will be made public in their entirety, including the identity of the commentator, and distributed to the commission for their review prior to the hearing,” the commission said.
The commission will conduct the public meeting using “remote collaboration technology.” The conference call number is 1-646-741-5292 and meeting ID is 111 357 6142.
Plainridge, which had been operating as a harness track for years, opened as the state’s first legal gaming facility and its only slot parlor in 2015.
After being closed during the state’s emergency shutdown order in March, Plainridge reopened July 8 with restrictions on capacity. It reported $7.7 million in revenue for the shortened month.
In February of this year, the last full month of operation before shutting down as part of the effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, Plainridge reported revenues of $11.4 million.
In a shortened March, before public spaces and nonessential businesses were closed by Gov. Charlie Baker’s executive order, Plainridge reported making $4.76 million.
On Saturday, Kentucky Derby day, Plainridge will offer drive-up wagering in its parking lot as well as walk-up tellers for bettors from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
