Sports Betting Plainridge
Buy Now

Sports wagering became legal at Massachusetts casinos including Plainridge Park in Plainville on Jan. 31.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

PLAINVILLE — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission decided Tuesday to hold an adjudicatory hearing on illegal betting that took place at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

The hearing could take place in as soon as two weeks and the commission would then decide what if any penalties would be imposed.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.