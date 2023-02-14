PLAINVILLE — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission decided Tuesday to hold an adjudicatory hearing on illegal betting that took place at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.
The hearing could take place in as soon as two weeks and the commission would then decide what if any penalties would be imposed.
Both casinos self-reported the illegal activity which involved allowing patrons to bet on Massachusetts college teams that were not involved in a tournament.
The Investigation and Enforcement Bureau for the commission added some details to what happened.
Earlier this month, betting was mistakenly allowed on a basketball game between Merrimack College and Long Island University on Feb. 3 for about five hours.
IEB said Merrimack College was mistakenly listed as a school in Florida.
Thirty-three bets were made totaling about $6,848 and $4,270 was won.
On Feb. 2 bets were allowed for about five hours on a women’s basketball game between Boston College and Notre Dame.
IEB said for some reason Boston College didn’t get blocked from the betting list.
Only one bet was made on that game.
