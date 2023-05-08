MANSFIELD — A public hearing will be held Wednesday night on proposed changes to the downtown train station district that could bring a vastly different look to the area.
MANSFIELD — A public hearing will be held Wednesday night on proposed changes to the downtown train station district that could bring a vastly different look to the area.
The hearing, before the planning board, starts at 7 p.m. at town hall.
The changes recommended for the Mansfield Station Revitalization Overlay District, often referred to as the Mansfield Transit-Oriented Development zoning district, are coming up for a vote at the June 15 annual town meeting.
The hearing Wednesday will include the presentation of a draft bylaw to replace the existing TOD Bylaw and an opportunity for questions and comments.
Presenters will be Planning Director Sarah Raposa as well as BETA Group Inc. and JM Goldson, LLC., which have been contracted by the town to assist the planning board in drafting the revised bylaw.
Under development by the planning board since late 2021, the proposals grew out of the 2020 Master Plan’s recommendation to encourage and pursue desirable development that is consistent with the town’s vision for downtown and near the train station to achieve economic vitality.
If passed at town meeting, the zoning updates would address development standards for height and density, bringing the bylaw further in line with the market, town officials say.
Ultimately, it is anticipated that the zoning updates and related transportation improvements will foster centrally located, walkable, private development opportunities in close proximity to the commuter rail station while maintaining that neighborhood’s historic character, officials said.
Another consultant, VHB Inc., has been contracted to design a new roadway extending from Chauncy Street in the south and crossing the freight lines north of the commuter station before connecting with a new roundabout at the intersection of North Main and County streets.
The proposed thruway will provide safe vehicular, bike and pedestrian access to the potential development and the train station, drawing traffic away from the adjacent neighborhoods, officials said.
The roadway will also open up access to town-owned land to the north for passive recreation purposes, they added.
The town has held two public forums on the plans.
The hearing Wednesday will be broadcast and streamed live by Mansfield Cable Access as are other planning board meetings.
Planning board members are scheduled to vote on the zoning changes at their May 24 meeting. The board’s recommendation will be presented at town meeting.
