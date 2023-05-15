PLAINVILLE — South Street (Route 1A) will undergo reconstruction in the next few years and a public hearing on the plans will be held Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m., at town hall.
Select board members are holding the session to gather feedback from the public on the roadwork plans.
The project is scheduled for funding in 2026 as part of the MassDOT Transportation Improvement Program.
The project is being designed and select board members have had some concerns with the plans.
Reconstruction is planned from the North Attleboro town line north to Sharlene Lane, a stretch that includes the downtown.
The project is expected to involve repaving the entire section of roadway, reconfiguring parking and crosswalks, adding an 8-foot-wide multi-use pedestrian/bicycle path on both sides of the road, and landscaping.
Additional utility installations are also anticipated prior to the road repaving. While minimal land takings are proposed, there are several instances where items installed on abutting properties located within the existing roadway right of way will need to be removed or relocated, officials said.
Plans showing the proposed work can be found at www.plainville.ma.us under the “Planning & Development” tab.
Questions prior to the hearing can be directed to Christopher Yarworth, director of planning and development, at 508-576-8494 or cyarworth@plainville.ma.us.