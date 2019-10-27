Sunday’s heavy downpours meant greater ticket access for New England Patriots’ fans.
Not only were tickets available at the box office on Sunday, but many fans who braved the rain and wind procured their tickets from season ticket holders who didn’t want to attend the week eight game, where the Patriots hosted the Cleveland Browns.
“I got these for free,” said Joe Walker, Jr., 40, a security officer from Hingham, as he pulled out two tickets from a pouch he was wearing under his clear rain poncho. “How often does that happen for a Patriots game? I would say hardly ever.”
Walker said a colleague, who rarely misses a home Patriots game, decided on Saturday to give away his tickets.
“He didn’t want to deal with the rain and traffic and everything,” he said. “He told me it takes twice as long to get out of the parking lots when it’s raining or snowing or anything like that.”
Michael Sullivan, 61, a retired police officer who works in triathlon promotions, said that two different friends offered him tickets to Sunday’s game.
“Look around at the parking lots,” said the E. Bridgewater resident. “More than half of the tailgaters aren’t even here.”
But those who were, he added, are “pretty hard core.”
Alan Jenkins, 39, an unemployed laborer from Seekonk, said he didn’t mind the rain and wind, “just as long as it isn’t too cold. That’s what gets to me.”
Jenkins and his friends were eating prepared sandwiches, salads and chips (“And drinking lots of beer — be sure you put that in,” he joked) under a white tent that had zippered side panels — one of which was broken, allowing rain to get inside.
“This is good. It’s a [glimpse] of what’s to come,” Jenkins said. “I know I’m going to get soaked from head to toe once I head in, but I am ready for it — and I am ready for the Patriots to keep their undefeated streak going.”
Jenkins said he is confident that the patriots will finish the season undefeated and make it to another Super Bowl.
“Why wouldn’t we?” he asked.
Sullivan agreed.
“With the momentum they’ve got going, I am 99.9 percent certain that the Patriots will remain undefeated,” he said. “Look at the talent they have. Look at [Quarterback Tom] Brady ... talent like that is very rare.”
The Patriots beat the the Browns 27 to 13, making it Sunday’s victory the eighth win in a row.
Foxboro Fire Department Deputy Chief David Laracy said shortly after Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. kickoff that there were not as many tailgaters as usual, and that there hadn’t been any problems as of yet.
“The weather hasn’t increased the volume of calls,” he said. “But we’ll see how things go. When the weather is like this, it seems that people tend to all exit at the same time instead of trickling out ... and that can present a challenge.”
