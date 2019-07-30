ATTLEBORO — Area officials reported few medical emergencies during Tuesday’s sweltering weather, but police did respond to a dog left in a locked pickup truck.
Police received a call at about 11:45 a.m. regarding the dog outside Harbor Freight Tools in the South Attleboro Square shopping plaza on Route 1, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The animal suffered no major distress and was not in the vehicle for a long period of time, the chief said. But the owner, who came out of the store while police were investigating, was given a ticket charging him with confining an animal in a motor vehicle causing exposure to extreme heat, Heagney said.
The law is a civil infraction that carries a $150 fine. Fines are increased to $500 for three or more violations.
The owner’s name was not released.
Officers noted the temperature was 94 degrees at the time, the vehicle was not running with its air conditioning on, and its windows were closed.
“For an extended period of time,” Heagney said, “it could have been tragic for the dog.”
During the last heatwave on July 21, three dogs died in Jamestown, R.I. after their owner left them in a hot car for an extended period of time with the windows rolled up and no air conditioning or water.
Attempts to revive the dogs were unsuccessful, and the owner was charged with cruelty to animals.
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends that people leave their pets at home in extreme hot weather. It says car interiors can heat up to 110 degrees in 10 minutes on an 80-degree day, even with the windows slightly open.
MSPCA-Angell Advocacy Director Kara Holmquist said in a statement released during the last heat wave that people need to understand what steps to take if they see an animal in distress in a hot car.
“State law dictates very specific steps before intervening and the first thing we should do is call 911 and then set about trying to find the animal’s owner,” Holmquist said. “As a last resort, and if the animal is in immediate danger, the law allows a person to break the window to remove the pet from the vehicle.”
Regarding heat-related illnesses for humans, a spokesperson for Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro said there has been no increase in the number of people being treated for heat-related illnesses.
The hospital treats patients in all The Sun Chronicle area communities.
Tuesday had a high temperature of 95 at 2 p.m., tying the record for the date set in 2002 and making it an official heat wave. That followed two days of 91 degree highs, according to Attleboro Water Department records.
The thermometer Tuesday first hit 90 between 10 and 11 a.m., and the highest feel-like temperature because of the high humidity was 104 at noon when the temp was 93, the water department said.
And the heat wave could be extended a fourth day today as a high temp of 91 that is expected to feel like 99 is forecast.
A heat advisory has been extended into Wednesday by the National Weather Service in Norton.
There could also be some showers or thunderstorms late in the day and lingering into Thursday morning. Thursday is forecast to top off at 85 but feel like the low 90s, with less humidity, meteorologists say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.