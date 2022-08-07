Attleboro area rescue personnel treated several people suffering from reported heat-related issues over the extremely hot and humid weekend.
“It’s just been steady, we had some people possibly passing out, a lot of medicals,” Attleboro District Fire Chief David Charest said.
At the annual Elks Barbecue in the city Sunday, one person reported not feeling well and had trouble breathing, Charest said.
Thankfully, the longest heat wave of the summer is expected to end as soon as Tuesday.
Sunday reached a high temperature of 94 at 1 p.m., the Attleboro Water Department said. The feel-like temperature when the humidity was factored in felt like 104.
That marked the sixth straight day of temperatures of at least 90 degrees.
Saturday peaked at 93 and had a feel-like temperature of 106. Friday hit 96, Thursday 94, Wednesday 91, and Tuesday 90, city water department records show.
A heat wave is defined as at least three consecutive such days.
The double heat wave eclipses a five-day heat wave in July, but that would have also had a six-day run if not for one day only reaching 89.
The highest temperature during that hot spell and the hottest temp this summer was 96.
Monday is forecast to be in the low to mid-90s, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Tuesday may not get into the 90s, with another chance of rain, meteorologists said.
Wednesday and Thursday should see highs only in the 80s.
There has been a chance of rainfall several recent days and that will continue this week, but rain has only fallen in certain spots.
While Attleboro has only seen .22 inches of rain this young month, some area communities were hit with heavy rain within about an hour late Friday afternoon.
Norfolk received 1.3 inches, and Franklin, 1.2 inches, weather spotters for the National Weather Service reported.
A large tree limb and utility wires were reported down on Washington Street in Franklin during the brief thunderstorm.