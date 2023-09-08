The three-day heat wave broke Friday, but high humidity is expected to last possibly into Monday, meteorologists say.
A high temperature of 87 was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department about 2:30 p.m. Friday.
With the humidity, though, the feel-like temp at that time was 102 degrees, the water department said.
The thermometer topped off at 95 Thursday, marking three straight days of 90-degree temperatures and the first official heat wave of summer.
The heat index Thursday was a whopping 105 degrees.
The high broke a record for the date of 92 in 2007.
Wednesday hit 92 and Tuesday 90, water department records show.
Prior to this week there were few 90-degree days this summer and no heat waves.
Partly because of humidity levels, the National Weather Service in Norton issued a heat advisory for Thursday and Friday.
The thermometer only dropped to 71 Friday, at about 2:30 a.m., the city water department said.
It was also a tad windy Friday, with a high gust of 21 mph recorded by the water department at 2 p.m.
Saturday should see a high of around 85, with some clouds and possible rain showers.
Sunday is forecast to run in the low 80s, with thunderstorms possible.
Any rain, coupled with the humidity, will make for some uncomfortable viewing of the New England Patriots opener Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.
The heat forced some Massachusetts schools to close or send kids home early on Friday.
The mayor of Boston declared a heat emergency with cooling centers opening around the city.
On Friday afternoon, some communities were hit by powerful thunderstorms with high winds that downed tree limbs and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power in Massachusetts. More storms were expected around the region Friday night.
