ATTLEBORO — The most caustic mayoral campaign in recent memory is almost over.
Without researching 100-year-old news stories, it may be the worst ever.
Mayor Paul Heroux and his challenger, city council Vice President Heather Porreca, have hurled insults and accusations at each other for weeks.
Heroux has essentially accused Porreca of lying about his relationships with city employees and Porreca has done the same to the mayor, charging his actions have led to numerous grievances and an unhappy workforce.
She characterizes him as a “bridge burner.”
And at a debate last Tuesday, Porreca touched off an uproar after calling the city’s water superintendent, Kourtney Wunschel, the mayor’s “ride or die chick.”
She apologized for the “chick” part, but stuck with the rest.
In that case, Porreca accused the mayor of “covering up” alleged mistakes made by Wunschel as well as facts concerning a dangerous natural gas leak on Torrey Street last April.
The next day, Wunschel filed a complaint with the state Ethics Commission.
The commission does not disclose information on cases in process.
Meanwhile, Heroux touched off his own controversy by holding up what was purported to be a copy of Councilor Todd Kobus’ 30-year mortgage for his home.
Kobus has lambasted the mayor for changing the loan payback period for the new $260 million high school from 20 years to 30 years, so Heroux held up the mortgage to show that Kobus himself prefers a 30-year mortgage.
Kobus called the comparison “asinine.”
Heroux argued a 30-year payback makes payments smaller and more manageable.
Kobus was hoping to split the difference, at 25 years, but said the mayor “bullied” the council into the longer term which will cost the city $47 million more.
But back to Porreca.
She claims Heroux has a tendency to send insulting emails and engage in angry tirades if he’s unhappy with someone. She experienced that herself, she said.
Such incidents have caused “disarray” in City Hall, she said.
At least one employees union, the firefighters, support her position and have endorsed her.
She also got support from school board Chairman Steve Withers Jr., some colleagues on the council as well as Gov. Charlie Baker.
Heroux acknowledges there have been “shouting matches” from time to time, but said at the end of the day all is well.
It’s part of the ebb and flow of everyday business, he said. Heroux says he’s usually the “quietest person in the room” during policy discussions.
And decisions are driven by “subject matter experts” to whom he defers, he said.
In regard to the time he lashed out at Porreca, he said he was trying to “keep her in her lane.”
Heroux complains that a number of councilors “interfere” with his administration and have “violated the charter” in regard to separation of powers.
But Porreca argues that Heroux has an “inflated view” of what interference in the administration really is.
Whatever the truth of the matter, there’s clearly a lot of smoke.
How much flame there is will be made clear on Election Day.
But going in, Heroux has history on his side.
Only one of the city’s 18 mayors has failed to be elected to a second term.
That unfortunate mayor was Brenda Reed, who lost to upstart businessman Kai Shang in 1985.
Shang went on to serve three terms.
Heroux argues his record qualifies him for reelection and touts a number of accomplishments including the acquisition of Highland Park, the hiring of an economic development director, the creation of plans for the mostly private redevelopment of Union Street between Park and Mill streets, the adoption of efforts to reduce the city’s carbon footprint with a plastic bag ban, the installation of LED electricity saving bulbs in street lights and city buildings and a plan to buy hybrid motor vehicles.
He claims credit for two balanced budgets and lowering the impact of tax increases needed for the new high school by extending the borrowing term.
Heroux celebrates the fact that his budgets have not resulted in layoffs, but Porreca argues, especially in regard to the schools, that that’s not good enough.
School funding needs to be enhanced to add teachers and reduce class sizes, she said.
School budgets have been eroded and the city’s contribution above the amount required by the state, or “net school spending,” is slipping away.
Layoffs were only avoided because the state provided another $500,000 for the schools, she said.
In addition, Porreca argues that downtown revitalization is not proceeding fast enough and claims to have relationships with developers from throughout New England ready to jump into the city and speed things up.
Her ability to develop and maintain strong relationships will smooth the path to downtown revitalization and create a smoother working city government, she said.
Porreca said her work as a three-term councilor and one term as vice-president has helped create an efficient, well-oiled council machine and that’s she’s solved scores of constituent issues.
Other contests
The mayoral contest is the main one on the ballot, but not the only one.
There are eight contestants for five at-large council seats and there will be at least one new councilor.
That person will fill the seat left vacant by Porreca.
Two of the candidates have taken strong stances on the hunting issue, which was resolved, temporarily at least, this year.
Roxanne Houghton was outspoken in favor of an ordinance that would ban hunting on all city property and require written permission on private property.
Dale Rheaume was an outspoken opponent.
The measure lost 6-5, but Kobus, who sponsored it, said he may bring it back in the next term.
Kobus is unopposed for reelection.
The only ward councilor facing opposition is Sara Lynn Reynolds in Ward I.
Her opponent is James K. Poore.
No one running for school committee is opposed.
But the committee will have one new member, Lynn V. Porto in Ward IV. She will replace Lori Scales, who did not seek reelection.
Record registration
Tuesday’s election will see the largest number of registered voters ever for a city-only election, 29,435.
However that does not mean more voters will go to the polls.
The number of registered voters has gone up steadily since the motor voter law went into effect in 1995. However turnout for city elections has gone down, which means the elections tend to attract the same number of voters in the face of increasing registrations.
Out of the 52 city elections since 1914, the city has drawn 10,000 voters to the polls just three times.
The most recent was in 1991 when, 10,009 voters turned out for a mayoral contest between Judy Robbins and Kai Shang.
Robbins defeated Shang with 53 percent of the vote.
Back then, 10,009 voters was about 60 percent of the registered voters.
Today it would equal about 34 percent.
In all probability, the turnout on Tuesday will be less than that.
A high-powered contest between Heroux and former mayor Kevin Dumas in 2017 drew 33 percent, or 9,418 voters.
Another indicator of voter interest is the number of absentee ballot applications taken.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 296 applications on file at the election office. That’s 76 behind the 2017 level, which generated 372.
With only one day left it’s unlikely that number will be reached.
The highest turnout, percentage-wise, for a city election with a mayor’s race in the last 20 years was in 1999 when 6,890, or 36 percent, of registered voters showed up.
Incumbent Judy Robbins beat challenger Gerald Keane in that contest.
Since 1914 there have been 52 mayoral elections. Out of that number 44 were contested.
The average number of votes cast in all 44 contested elections is 7,372.
In 1930, 6,653 votes for mayor were cast in a three-person race, when the city’s population was about half of what it is today.
