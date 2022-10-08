 Skip to main content
Heating fuel costs could put the chill back in winter

Johnson, Jane Sandcastle Estates
Jane Johnson, 79, has a lung condition requiring her home to be warm, around 71 degrees. She’s worried about the cost of heating her South Attleboro home this winter and says it’s hard for her and other senior citizens on a fixed income to pay the high cost of home heating oil. “I can’t imagine what the bill is going to be,” she said. She’s seen here with her dog Jake, who she says sleeps in her bed at night to help keep her warm.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

There could be a lot of three dog nights this winter.

And not many people have three dogs.

Boucher, Robert and Evelyn
Robert and Evelyn Boucher of Attleboro applied for home heating assistance for the first time. The couple, who live on a fixed income, says the increased costs are pushing their budget to the limit. “This is the first time we ever even thought of asking for help,” Evelyn says.
Home Heating Oil Delivery
Tony Gonzalez, an employee of W.H. Riley and Son in North Attleboro, makes a heating oil delivery to a residence in the town.

