Heating fuel costs could put the chill back in winter

There could be a lot of three dog nights this winter.
And not many people have three dogs.
Three Dog Night is not just the name of an American rock band who were big in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Three dog night means a night so bitterly cold that a person would need three dogs to keep warm.
And why would people need dogs to keep warm this winter?
The price of heating a home is going up and not just a little.
According to the state’s Department of Energy Resources, the increases could reach 17.4% for oil, 28.6% for natural gas, 3% for propane and 54.6% for electric.
The price of oil is the biggest unknown, but what is known is that it isn’t likely to go down to an affordable level.
And what that means for people who heat their homes with oil is not good.
Those who are especially vulnerable are those with low and fixed incomes.
Last winter was a disaster for people in these groups and the upcoming winter is being looked upon with trepidation, especially since the current price of oil at one local company is already at $4.39 a gallon, which is very high.
Jane Johnson of South Attleboro is a senior citizen on a fixed income. She has a lung condition requiring her home to be warm, around 71 degrees.
She’s very worried.
“I can’t imagine what the bill is going to be,” said Johnson, who will turn 80 next month.
She’s expecting at least a $500 bill. She said her prior bills were in the $300 to $400 range.
Johnson has a dog named Jake who helps keep her warm, but not three dogs, so she’ll be spending extra dollars.
She said her oil company in previous winters would withdraw the whole amount she owed all at once from her bank account.
If the bill goes to $500 that won’t be possible, she said.
“I can’t afford to have them take all of that at one time,” Johnson said. “Seniors don’t get a break and the electric is just as bad.”
She was referring to the 64% increase in residential rates National Grid announced in late September. Locally, residents of Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk will be impacted.
And those who heat with electricity can expect a 54% increase in heating costs, according to the state’s Department of Energy Resources.
Johnson is applying for fuel assistance through Attleboro’s Council on Aging.
“You got to do what you got to do,” she said. “I just pray we don’t have a cold winter.”
Evelyn and Robert Boucher of Attleboro are applying for fuel assistance for the first time.
Like Johnson, the couple are on a fixed income and the increased costs are pushing their budget to its limits.
They keep their home in the low 60s, and say sweatshirts are pretty much the apparel of necessity during winter.
“This is the first time we ever even thought of asking for help,” Evelyn Boucher said.
And that will have its downside. Christmas shopping will suffer.
“We’re going to have to go into our Christmas Club account for some money,” she said. “We have to do what we have to do.”
And if the Christmas Club is not enough, the couple has some savings that can be tapped.
“Hopefully, this winter will be better,” she said.
Larry Whipple, 74, of Attleboro, heats with natural gas.
He’s been out of work for two years with a back issue, but operations to correct it have helped, and he is now taking classes to become a truck driver.
And financially, he’s just recovering from last winter.
There will be a bigger costs, but how much is the question.
Typically he said he pays between $200 and $400 a month during the winter.
While natural gas is not as expensive as oil, he said the upcoming winter is making him “nervous,” especially with a projected 28.6% increase.
Attleboro resident Roberta Anastasi, who also heats with natural gas, has a child at home with special needs.
“I’m very concerned,” she said. “I’m always worried about the cost of utilities.”
She described National Grid’s increase as “a big problem” and the projected natural gas increase will strain an already strained budget.
“I try not to turn on the heat in October,” she said, acknowledging that sometimes she must to get the chill out of the air.
She, like the others, will be applying for fuel assistance at the COA.
“I’m going down early this year,” Anastasi said. “If I heated with oil I’d probably be complaining a lot more.”
Melissa Tucker, director of Attleboro’s COA, said applications for heat assistance are pouring in.
“Last September, we did only five Self Help applications,” she said in an email. “This year we did 35 for September. So people are calling and applying for programs in anticipation and hopefully preparing for the increase. The good news is when someone qualifies for Fuel Assist it also gets them a discount on their electric bill.”
****
At one point last winter, oil jumped to $6.29 a gallon, according to officials at W.H. Riley & Son in North Attleboro.
A typical household oil tank is around 275 gallons, so if someone had an empty tank it would have cost $1,729.75 to fill it at the $6.29 per gallon price, which fortunately was only for a short period of time.
Most oil companies, including W.H. Riley, offer automatic delivery plans so tanks don’t run dry, but whatever the amount they had to pump in was more expensive than it has ever been before.
Jonathan Allen, vice president of W.H. Riley, said the current price of oil is a $4.39 per gallon, a $1.90 drop since the high point last winter, but the price is still high.
A 100-gallon fill up would cost $439 and 150 gallons would cost $658.50
Allen said price fluctuations over the last year have no “rhyme or reason” to them.
“You just never know what the price from day to day will be,” he said. “Hopefully the price will come back down.”
On Monday, the day of the interview, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, was threatening to cut production, which would drive the price of oil up.
And on Wednesday, OPEC did just that, voting to reduce production by 2 million barrels a day starting in November, which of course is when it starts to get cold here.
Allen said a “looming recession” may possibly keep prices down because there would be “less demand.”
But how that will come out in the mix is anyone’s guess, he said.
Allen said he’s accustomed to small price swings of 3 or 4 cents per gallon, but now he’s seeing price swings of 12 to 20 cents.
“It’s constantly changing,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
Allen described W.H. Riley as a “mid-level” oil company — not big, but not small either — with about 5,000 customers.
Forecasting the price of oil this winter is pretty near impossible, Allen said.
“I wish I had a better answer,” he said. “We’re in a tough spot right now. We’ll get through it and we’ll try to make it as easy as we can on our customers.”
One way to do that is for customers to sign up for a program that divides the yearly bill over 11 months instead of four or five, so customers pay the same each month ,which makes it easier to budget.
The company does not charge interest in the program. Riley sent out letters this year encouraging customers to sign up, and about 600 did, according to the company.
If there’s money left over in the account at the end of 11 months it can be rolled over for the next year or it can be refunded. The company said most customers roll it over.
In addition, Riley which will be celebrating its 150th year in business in 2023, has a number of suppliers it can choose to buy from which gives it the ability to go with the least expensive. With storage tanks, the company can buy in bulk and store the oil, which helps to keep the price on somewhat of an even keel.
****
Meanwhile, the state’s Department of Energy Resources is predicting a colder winter, 3.1% colder and as a result higher fuel consumption and higher costs.
“There is expected to be high costs for energy this winter, driven by significantly higher than average commodity prices — the price fuel and electricity suppliers have to pay,” according to the website.
The result will not be good for homeowners.
“Household heating costs this winter are projected to be higher than last winter for all heating fuel sources due to higher expected consumption and prices,” the website says.
According to DOER, the average price for home heating oil as of Sept. 19 was $4.50 per gallon.
The highest price was $5 per gallon and the lowest price was $4.06 per gallon.
Last year at the same time, the average price per gallon was $2.85.
The highest price was $3.64 and the lowest price was $2.44.
DOER is predicting an average oil price during the heating season of $4.25 per gallon and a use of 617 gallons per household, which computes to an expense of $2,622.
One local group, Help with Energy Assistance Together, or HEAT, which provides help to people who may not qualify for other programs, is expecting an influx of new applicants.
Tecia Silva, the city’s outreach case manager, said requests have already begun.
“They started coming earlier,” she said. “As soon as the first cold day hit.”
She refers those applicants to Self Help Inc., a regional group that assists those who need help paying for fuel.
If they don’t qualify under Self Help’s rules, the applicants get returned to HEAT.
Alison Wood, treasurer for HEAT, said in the winter of 2020-2021 HEAT provided $1,565 worth of assistance.
And in the winter of 2021-2022, the organization provided $5,367 worth of assistance, a 243% increase.
Under HEAT’s regulations, an applicant is limited to 100 gallons of oil.
One official at Self Help, which serves residents in 31 cities and towns located in Plymouth, Bristol, and Norfolk counties, is not looking forward to the coming winter.
“It’s going to be a terrible year,” Jonathan Carlson, the organization’s chief executive officer, said in a telephone interview. “Fuel prices are still very high and on top of fuel prices, utilities have gone up like crazy.”
He pointed to National Grid’s price hike for electricity.
In addition, Mansfield Electric has gone up 69%.
North Attleboro, also a municipal electric company, has been able to hold the line because it has a stabilization fund it uses to offset price hikes.
Carlson said applicants can’t get assistance until Nov. 1 and to date, he doesn’t know what the federal government is going to give the group.
“We don’t know exactly what the federal benefit will be,” he said.
“The reality is if you are elderly, you are more sensitive to the cold,” he said. “(The elderly will) give up their medicine, they’ll do almost anything to keep warm.”
That includes using dangerous electric heaters, which could overload a circuit and start a fire.
“Right now the numbers aren’t final,” he said. “We’re trying to bump it up another $10 million. We’re hoping the state can help us, we’re in a really bad position to start the year.”
There are no cheap energy sources.
“Natural gas is up as well so there are no bargains,” he said. “We’re worried about how our clients are going to get through the winter.”
At the state level, Gov. Charlie Baker proposed another $10 million for fuel assistance in a closeout budget bill that state lawmakers have not touched since sending it to the House Ways and Means Committee on Sept. 1.
But there is some good news.
There will be more cash available thanks to the federal government.
A week ago President Joe Biden boosted funding for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for the nation at large.
Massachusetts is scheduled to get about $36.9 million of that amount, according to a State House News Service story.
U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan’s office said 134,180 low-income Massachusetts households received LIHEAP aid last season, representing less than one-fifth of the 813,161 households that were eligible.
Homeowners and renters can apply for LIHEAP funding to assist with fuel costs if they earn 60 percent or less of the state median income, which in fiscal year 2023 is about $42,411 for a single household and $81,561 for a four-person household.
Trahan, who represents District 3, said homeowners are struggling.
“Massachusetts families are scrambling right now to figure out how they’re going to afford their heating and utility bills this winter,” she said. “I support this huge increase in home heating assistance funding because no family should be forced to choose between keeping their family warm or putting food on the table.”