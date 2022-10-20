NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was a little cold even for light reading.

Richards Memorial Library closed early at 5 p.m. Thursday after the heating system failed in the morning, leaving temperatures in the downtown landmark hovering at about 60 degrees by mid-afternoon.

