NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was a little cold even for light reading.
Richards Memorial Library closed early at 5 p.m. Thursday after the heating system failed in the morning, leaving temperatures in the downtown landmark hovering at about 60 degrees by mid-afternoon.
Francis Ward, director of the library, said Thursday afternoon that that temperature is “tolerable” but would “plunge after the sun goes down.” Temperatures in the area were expected to fall to the upper 40s Thursday night and the upper 30s early Friday morning.
The library usually closes at 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Ward said he expected the building to open for its usual Friday hours — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We are first on the list” for heating repairs, he said.
It’s an occasional problem in the nearly 130-year-old building on North Washington Street.
“The system becomes air-bound,” Ward said.
The hope is that the latest repair will fix the problem permanently, he added.
