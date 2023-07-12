na fire 110 east washington 7-12-23
Firefighters wrap up operations Wednesday morning at the scene of a small fire in a commercial building on Route 1 in North Attleboro.

 DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters extinguished a small heating unit fire Wednesday at a commercial building on Route 1 where space is being renovated for a car rental agency.

The fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 110 East Washington St. (Route 1), the former site of Benny’s and where Dollar General and other businesses are now located.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.