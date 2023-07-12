NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters extinguished a small heating unit fire Wednesday at a commercial building on Route 1 where space is being renovated for a car rental agency.
The fire was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 110 East Washington St. (Route 1), the former site of Benny’s and where Dollar General and other businesses are now located.
Workers are remodeling space in the building for an Enterprise Rent-A-Car business, according to fire officials.
The fire was in a heating unit in the vestibule and was extinguished in about 10 minutes, Assistant Fire Chief George McKinnon said.
The cause remains under investigation, he said.
The electrical inspector was also called to the scene.
Firefighters were at the scene for about 45 minutes.
Plainville firefighters responded to the fire and Attleboro firefighters covered fire headquarters, McKinnon said.
Police responded for traffic control on busy Route 1.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.