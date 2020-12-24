Power failures, fierce winds and flooding from a strong rainstorm made for an unpleasant Christmas weather-wise for the area.
Not only was it rain instead of snow, just about any traces for a white Christmas from the snow that fell the end of last week were washed away by the pounding rain and spring-like temperatures, leading to flooded streets, basements and small rivers.
One to three inches of rain was forecast but the total precipitation was a few inches more when the melted snow was factored in, meteorologists said.
Over an inch of rain was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department and a high wind gust of 49 mph was registered at 8 a.m.
A high wind gust of 47 mph was recorded about 4:15 a.m. in Wrentham.
Power failures weren’t as widespread in the area as feared.
As of Friday morning, 429 customers of Eversource in Norfolk had no power, and National Grid reported just 19 out in Rehoboth and 14 in Norton.
The storm swept in Christmas Eve, lasting through much of the day Friday.
The height of the storm was early Friday morning until around noon.
A flood watch and high wind warning had been issued by the National Weather Service in Norton.
There were also warnings of fog because of the unseasonable temperatures and melting snow.
Needless to say, travel was a challenge, and holiday decorations and lights were blowing around yards and neighborhoods.
A high temperature of 61 degrees was recorded at 8 a.m. by the city water department. The record for the date is 64 in 2015.
The weather took a drastic turn later Friday into Saturday, with the thermometer dropping into the 20s, causing icing from the precipitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.