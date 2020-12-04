A heavy rainstorm forecast for Saturday is expected to turn into snow by nightfall in the area.
While snow amounts being predicted from the nor’easter range from 1 to 3 inches, meteorologists Friday night were still tracking the path of the storm, which would determine more precise amounts.
The mostly likely areas for heavy snow — 6 inches or more — are central and northeastern Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said.
An inch or two of rain and possibly more is also forecast and could bring some flooding.
Also, strong winds that should continue into Sunday could lead to power failures in the area as the gusts and heavy, wet snow might bring down tree limbs and utility wires, officials warned.
“Low visibility will create travel impacts, particularly late afternoon on Saturday when the rate of snowfall could be inch per hour or greater” in parts of the state, MEMA said.
While winter is still a few weeks away, it wouldn’t be the first snowstorm for the area this fall. Attleboro received 4 inches from a rare end-of-October storm.
Friday’s high temperature was an unseasonable 59 at 1 p.m., with a low of 42 at 2 a.m., according to the Attleboro Water Department.
In fact, three of the first four days of December have resembled what had been an unusually balmy November, with highs of 51 Thursday and 63 Tuesday.
A high wind gust of 23 mph was recorded at 2 p.m. Friday.
That may pale in comparison to this weekend’s winds, which are expected to gust to 40 mph or more around these parts.
Along with winds, Sunday is forecast to be dry but cold, with low temperatures early in the morning freezing roadways, forecasters caution.
Another storm is possible Tuesday.
