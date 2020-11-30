Just think, if the temperatures were colder, Monday’s rainstorm would have been a blizzard.
The gusty storm raged Monday afternoon into the night as it felled branches, trees and power lines that blocked roads, hit homes and caused power failures throughout the area and region.
A total of 1,513 homes and businesses lost electricity in Attleboro, 2,421 in Rehoboth, 1,163 in Seekonk, and 1,356 in Franklin, according to National Grid.
Wrentham had 176 without power with just 18 in the dark in Plainville and a handful in Norton and Foxboro, the utility reported. Power was expected to be restored around midnight.
In Attleboro, Park Street (Route 118) was one area without electricity, and a tree down on West Street forced vehicles to detour through the cemetery there.
In Seekonk, a large tree fell on County Street at Olney Street in the afternoon.
And over in Rehoboth, a tree brought utility wires down on Gorham Street.
A large tree blocked School Street in Plainville early Monday night.
Overall, Bristol County experienced 8,774 power failures, National Grid said.
Norfolk’s utility company, Eversource, reported 88 customer failures in that town.
A high wind gust of 51 mph was measured at 3 p.m. by the Attleboro Water Department.
The National Weather Service in Norton had issued a high wind warning and a hazardous weather outlook until 1 a.m. Tuesday for Southeastern Massachusetts.
There was some flooding in the area as well.
At least 1 1 /4 inches of rain was recorded at 8 p.m. by the water department.
Several accidents were reported in the area but not all may have been weather-related.
Temperatures peaked in the low 60s early evening after a low of 33 degrees at 3 a.m. Monday, the water department said.
Tuesday is forecast to reach 60, with clouds and a low of 34 at night, and Wednesday should see a return to more seasonable weather, with a high of only 46 and low of 30, with a mix of sun and clouds.
