The old saying “be careful what you wish for” certainly came true Tuesday afternoon.
A fast-moving thunderstorm dumped sheets of rain in the Attleboro area, flooding streets and some basements.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The old saying “be careful what you wish for” certainly came true Tuesday afternoon.
A fast-moving thunderstorm dumped sheets of rain in the Attleboro area, flooding streets and some basements.
In addition, Interstate 195 was flooded in East Providence in the area of the Washington Bridge near the Seekonk border.
Seekonk police blocked the ramp to I-I95 West from Fall River Avenue about 2:30 p.m. because of the flooding and heavy traffic.
Traffic was reported backed up for miles on the westbound side of the highway from the Rhode Island border into Swansea. I-195 East into Rhode Island was also backed up for miles.
In a tweet, Rhode Island transportation officials urged motorists to avoid the area as crews were working to clear the water off the highway.
The National Weather Service reported that one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth as of 5 p.m. The employee reported 3 inches of rain fell in just one hour.
Rainfall in Attleboro was far less. The water department reported 1.81 inches of rain fell by about 4 p.m.
The heavy rainfall proved too much, flowing off relatively dry ground and into storm drains.
Flooding blocked Peck Street near North Main Street in the area of St. John the Evangelist Church, an area that typically floods in heavy rain.
Attleboro firefighters were dispatched to at least one water emergency on Wilmarth Street.
Southeastern Massachusetts remains a critical drought stage, as classified by the state.
In July, according to the Attleboro Water Department, there was less than 2 inches of rain in a month that averages about 3 1/2 inches.
Rainfall for August is about 3 inches so far and usually averages about 4 inches.
During Monday’s storm, the city water department reported a total rainfall of 1.11 inches in Attleboro and 1.34 inches at its Wading River Treatment Plant in Mansfield.
On Tuesday, the state’s Drought Management Task Force recommended elevating the western part of the state to “significant” drought, while elevating Cape Cod to critical drought.
The forecast for Wednesday calls for temperatures near 85 degrees with sunny skies. The same is expected for Thursday with temperatures near 88 degrees.
During the storm Tuesday afternoon, lightning was reported to have struck a house on South Street in Foxboro just before 4 p.m. But no fire or smoke was reported and no one was injured, according to fire officials.
Traffic was reported heavy on Interstate 95 and Interstate 495 with a minor motor vehicle crash reported in Mansfield.
In Attleboro, a car reportedly struck a guardrail and continued driving on Interstate 95 South near Exit 2 in South Attleboro around 2:30 p.m.
Police cruisers dispatched to the area could not find the vehicle.
In North Attleboro, two people were reported injured in a minor two-car accident on Route 1 near Interstate 295.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.