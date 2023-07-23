Whereas last summer there was so little rain the region was in a significant drought, this season there’s been too much rainfall.
How is all the rain affecting area gardens?
Kathi Gariepy, vice president of the Attleboro Garden Club, says the weather has been a mixed blessing for flowers and plants as well as shrubs and trees.
“Last summer we were going through a terrible drought and the plants were stressed and many, many trees and shrubs died. This year the trees and shrubs are benefiting from the rain,” Gariepy said. “The annuals and vegetables had problems this year due to excessive water and last year due to lack of water.”
Gariepy is a garden consultant who has been a Massachusetts Master Gardener for 24 years.
“Most perennials are doing well with the extra rain but some annuals and vegetables are getting mold. Summer garden phlox and some bee balm are already showing patches of white mold that will make the leaves wither, die and drop off,” Gariepy said. “Peonies are starting to show evidence of the blackish-purple fungus botrytis blight.
The peonies showing botrytis should be cut back to the ground in mid-to late August and the foliage bagged and put in regular trash, not in compost where the fungus can spread, she said.
“Roses are showing black spot earlier this year. The black spots appear on the leaves, the leaves turn yellow and fall off,” Gariepy said.
The leaves need to be picked up and thrown in the trash as the leaves that stay on the ground will retain the spores from the black spots and reinfect the rose bush each time it rains by splashing the spores back up on to the bush, the gardener said.
“Vegetables, like summer squash and cucumbers, are also showing the telltale white and grey splotches of mold,” Gariepy said. “Inconsistent rain will make tomatoes swell and crack, making way for tomatoes rotting on the vine.”
Also, if growing any plants in containers, make sure the saucer is emptied after rain.
“Standing water will kill the plants due to lack of oxygen,” Gariepy said, noting plant roots need to breathe. “Good air circulation amongst plants helps to deter mildew or choosing mildew resistant plants will help.”
Phlox ‘David’ (white flowers) and Phlox ‘Jenna’ (small pink flowers) are two well-known mildew resistant phlox. Jenna also has the benefit of being the phlox that attracts more butterflies than any other phlox.
“This year’s rainfall has been great for the trees and shrubs, helping to make up the deficit of last year. The long deep watering helps to establish deeper roots that will help should we have another period of drought this year or next,” Gariepy said. “The rains also helped put out a new flush of leaves to trees and shrubs that were damaged by the very late, second week in May, freeze experienced in the greater Attleboro area.
“In nature there is rarely a perfect year,” Gariepy said. “It is how we are able to adapt and educate ourselves with the changes that nature is giving us in any given year that allows us and our gardens to survive and thrive.”
Juliet Teixeira, coordinator of the Attleboro Community Garden, located at the juncture of Mechanic Street and Riverbank Road, paints a slightly brighter picture.
“Unlike what may be seen at some area farms, the heavy rains have mainly had a positive impact at the Attleboro Community Garden,” Teixeira said. “We have seen our vegetables and flowers grow tremendously over the past month.
There have been other benefits of the rains.
“Gardeners have not had to water as often,” Teixeira said. “A year ago, we were in drought conditions and had already had a few heat waves. Gardeners had to water their plots daily. Up until this past week, the heavy rains minimized the watering gardeners needed to do.”
Gardeners, though, have to harvest the vegetables earlier.
“We have seen some plants all of sudden bloom quickly. Things like zucchini and cucumbers like the rain,” Teixeira said. “You need to monitor these vegetables to make sure they are picked before they become too big. And these are the vegetables that somehow are sometimes hidden, camouflaged by all the greenery.”
On the negative side, weeds are growing with the rain.
“We have seen a proliferation of weeds. And you really can’t weed if it is pouring rain,” Teixeira said.
Compost and mulch help minimize weeds, she pointed out.
“Gardeners are concerned that there may be some blight that will be introduced by the rains,” Teixeira said.
“We are seeing tomatoes being slow to ripen. But this also happened last year during the drought conditions,” Teixeira said. “The heavy rains can leach nutrients from the soil. Some gardeners are seeing their tomato leaves turning yellow, which may indicate a lack of nitrogen.”
Organic fertilizer can bring them back, she said.
Also, some gardeners report breakage of branches or parts of larger plants.
“This can be prevented by staking larger plants,” Teixeira said.
Valerie Astle of the Mansfield Garden Club has found a similar situation.
"From my personal experience at home, rain has generated a huge amount of greenery, and all the trees, shrubs, flowers and grasses are definitely well hydrated," Astle said.
Again, the downside is mold and fungus
"Most gardeners and homeowners may have seen a huge spike in mushroom, and fungal growth on the ground and on plants," Astle said. "When it's wet and humid, delicate flowers may rot off before coming to full bloom, and some plants may show mildew growing on their leaves.
"My remedy when I see mildews and wilting leaves, is simply to remove damaged leaves, and thin out overgrown plants to allow better airflow and sunlight to help dry out overly damp areas," Astle said.
With a week to go, July has already received 9.34 inches for a month that averages 3 1/2 inches, Attleboro Water Department records show. Rainfall is already tied with 1915 for the third most recorded for July. The record is not far off — 10.21 in 2021.
June brought just under 4 inches, which is average for that month.
Last summer at this time, only about 5 1/2 inches had fallen since the start of June, with just 1.74 inches in July.
“July the precipitation levels have been like night and day relative to last year,” said Jason Lanier, extension specialist at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. “The months of July and August are normally the warmest and driest for us in Southern New England. This year, precipitation levels have been far above normal which has entirely erased any flirtation with drought.
“This is generally a boon for plants, and public water supplies, during this time when water can be otherwise scarce,” Lanier said. “We are seeing a lot of healthy and robust plants in the landscape, especially those that thrive with ample moisture such as Rudbeckia (black-eyed Susan), hydrangeas, and ferns. We see many shrubs and trees continuing to put on growth, which is generally beneficial to them.”
There are drawbacks to too much rain, as the Attleboro area gardeners have pointed out.
“One potential issue with a lot of excess moisture is disease,” Lanier said. “Disease typically needs ample moisture and extended leaf wetness to gain a foothold, and there certainly has been no shortage of that.”
However, “while we certainly have observed and have had reports of disease development, it does not seem to be in excess of normal to date,” Lanier said. “An interesting dichotomy is that ample moisture, while it promotes disease, also promotes good plant health which in turn increases disease resistance.”
Moisture also can increase populations of nuisance pests like mosquitoes and ticks, and Lanier said gardeners should protect themselves in outdoor settings.