After slamming Louisiana and Mississippi, Hurricane Ida is churning its way toward New England and its remnants are expected to bring at least some flooding in this area.
From 2 to 4 inches of rain, with possibly higher amounts in some areas, is forecast starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Thursday. A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Norton.
There is a moderate chance of flooding in this area.
Rain should pick up after midnight Wednesday and the worst of the storm in this area is predicted for Thursday morning, with the morning commute impacted, meteorologists said.
There could also be some thunderstorms along with winds, forecasters warned.
Area communities have been working this week to prepare for whatever the storm may bring.
"We have been working to prepare for the heavy rainfall forecast for late Wednesday into Thursday," Attleboro Public Works Superintendent Michael Tyler said. "Working simultaneously with our counterparts at the North Attleboro Public Works to lower our dams in the next couple of days to increase capacity when the heavy rains arrive."
DPW employees have also been working on catch basins, cleaning culverts and drainage pipes in areas that are prone to flood, and preparing portable pumps for flooding situations.
"The City of Attleboro has over 5,000 catch basins, so we ask the public to work with us and clean off any basin grilles in their area," Tyler said.
North Attleboro Emergency Management issued an alert to residents and advised them to monitor weather forecasts.
"We have opened the Falls Pond Dam to lower the water level in Falls Pond and the upper Ten Mile River to reduce flooding," Public Works Director Mark Hollowell said. "We will also be checking low areas to make sure the basins are clear and have sandbags available for residents to pick up, if needed."
The rain will add to what has already been a very rainy summer.
July saw 10.21 inches, way beyond the usual 3.5 inches for the month, Attleboro Water Department records show.
