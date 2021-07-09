Nearly 4,000 Attleboro area homes and businesses lost electricity as Tropical Storm Elsa swept through Southeastern New England Friday, but the area weathered the storm relatively well.
A total of 2,147 of 7,660 customers in Norton lost power Friday afternoon, National Grid reported. Power was restored soon after.
Friday morning, 1,047 of 5,289 customers were without electricity in Wrentham, and 452 in Foxboro, the utility said, and power was restored by noon.
Norton Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said Friday afternoon there was a power failure after branches fell on power lines in the area of Elm and Reservoir streets. But there were no major issues as a result of the storm.
"Surprisingly we haven't had very much," Keene said
There were some reports of flooding in the area.
In Norton, barricades were placed near Cross Street at the Rumford River dam around 12:45 p.m. because there were concerns from the Department of Public Works that water was going to rise onto the road.
In Mansfield in the morning, Franklin Street at the intersection of East Street (Route 106) had flooding, and while the road was passable, DPW crews requested police because the water was getting deep in that area.
There was also flooding reported on East Street in Mansfield near Easton. A manhole cover reportedly came off.
In Rehoboth, a tree Friday morning was blocking one lane of Pleasant Street near the Middlebrook golf course.
Rain more than wind was the threat to the area, meteorologists had warned, forecasting 1 to 3 inches that proved fairly accurate.
By late afternoon, Attleboro had received 2.74 inches since midnight, the city water department said.
A total of 2.68 inches of rain was recorded in Mansfield, and Cumberland had 3.4 inches, the National Weather Service in Norton said.
Between midnight and 7 a.m. just over 2 inches of rain fell in Norton and between midnight and 8 a.m. a little over 2 inches was recorded in Norfolk, the weather service said.
A flash flood watch had been issued for the region until 4 p.m. due to the tropical downpours.
Winds were predicted to gust up to about 40 mph around these parts, but the Attleboro Water Department only observed a high gust of 22 mph at 2:15 p.m.
Elsa was packing winds as high as 50 mph around noon as it was moving about 30 mph off the Southern New England coast and accelerating.
The biggest impact locally was into the early afternoon.
The fast-moving storm, originally a hurricane down South, transformed from a tropical storm into a "post tropical cyclone" and was out of the region by mid-afternoon, when the sun appeared.
Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be mostly dry, with a chance of some rain in spots and highs in the upper 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.