REHOBOTH -- Although the more than 7 inches of rain that fell in town during Tuesday's thunderstorm was the highest amount in the state, it was less than half the state record, a meteorologist said Wednesday.
By the time the storm ended, 7.44 inches was recorded by a National Weather Service employee who lives in Rehoboth, with most of that falling between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“It was certainly a lot of rain for a three-hour period,” Kristie Smith, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Norton, said Wednesday.
The weather service does not keep record totals by town, she said, but the state record for rainfall is 18.15 inches set in Westfield during a tropical storm on Aug. 18, 1955.
Smith said the employee lived in part of Rehoboth that was in a slow-moving, 10-mile band of heavy rain that went through parts of town and the surrounding area including Providence and on its way to Plymouth.
“It was almost stationary. That’s why there was that amount of rain in that area,” Smith said. “It was like a wet sponge squeezing out over Bristol County Massachusetts and Providence.”
Another employee who lived about six miles southeast of where the 7.44 inches fell recorded about one-third of the amount, Smith said.
Despite all the rain, Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell said in an email that there were no water-related emergencies reported to the fire department.
In Rhode Island, a weather spotter in East Providence recorded 4.91 inches, according to the weather service.
The deluge of rain from the slow-moving band flooded Interstate 195 in East Providence near the Seekonk border, forcing officials to close the highway for a time, tying up traffic for miles.
Other area varied widely.
At the weather service’s Norton office, 2.93 inches of rain fell.
In Rehoboth, one weather spotter recorded 6.89 inches and other 6.68 inches, according to the weather service.
Another spotter in northeastern Attleboro recorded 4.02 inches. Almost three-quarters of an inch fell in Mansfield and 0.38 inches fell in Foxboro.
The Attleboro water department recorded 2.06 inches of rain by the time the storm was over.
The rain caused flash flooding in some areas because it fell so fast catch basins could not keep up.
The rain, however, was good for lawns, gardens and water supplies. The region remains classified by the state in a critical drought stage.
In July, according to the Attleboro Water Department, there was less than 2 inches of rain in a month that averages about 3 1/2 inches.
The hot sunny weather returned Wednesday and is expected to continue Thursday with a high temperature near 87 degrees.
The forecast Friday calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 88 degrees.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.