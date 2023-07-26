FOXBORO — Officials are advising fans attending Beyoncé’s concert at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to get there early, especially since it will take place on a weekday.

The global superstar is returning to the venue for the first time since 2018. The record-breaking, 32-time Grammy winner will perform at Gillette for the fourth time in her career as part of her Renaissance World Tour, her first solo tour in over six years.