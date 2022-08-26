FOXBORO -- Heavy traffic is expected Friday and Saturday for concertgoers attending the concert of country superstar Kenny Chesney at Gillette Stadium.
Police say traffic restrictions are in place and that motorists should expect delays and to plan accordingly.
Police Chief Michael Grace has urged concertgoers to ignore traffic apps diverting them to alternate routes and to stay on Route 1.
Chesney will perform the final two shows of his Here and Now tour at Gillette Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
The concerts are his first shows at the Foxboro venue since 2018. His 2021 tour was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
This weekend shows start at 5 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 1 p.m. Gates are expected to open at 4 p.m.
