Music - Songs of the Summer

Luke Combs will be performing Friday and Saturday nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

 Invision / The Associated Press

Traffic on area highways is expected to be heavy this weekend as country superstar Luke Combs plays at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and rocker Bret Michaels and rapper Post Malone perform at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.

Combs is making his debut at Gillette Friday and Saturday nights. On Friday night, Brett Michaels, former front man for Poison, hits the stage at Xfinity, followed by Malone on Saturday night.

