Area voters have cast thousands of early ballots for Tuesday’s state election in-person and through the mail, but many thousands more will be voting Election Day.
Voting for the nearly 150,000 registered voters in the 10 Sun Chronicle area communities runs from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. at the polls.
Election officials expect a heavy turnout, though not on the scale of a presidential election.
“I expect a higher turnout than 2018, approximately 70%,” Wrentham Town Clerk Cindy Thompson said.
Early voting by mail has been popular but in-person early voting not so much, though the latter has brought out more voters than the September primary, having been extended from one to two weeks. And of course, general elections draw many more voters than primaries.
Wrentham has 9,664 registered voters, and 2,922 ballots were mailed and 336 voted in-person.
In Attleboro, there are 33,128 voters, and just 765 had voted in-person by Wednesday, said Leslie Veiga of the elections office. Only 181 did so for the primary.
On the otherhand, 6,700 had requested mail ballots.
In North Attleboro, of 22,379 registered voters, the elections office mailed out a little over 5,500 ballots and 3,346 had been returned as of Thursday.
A total of 702 voted in person by Wednesday, Elections Coordinator Patricia Dolan said.
In Plainville, Assistant Town Clerk Cynthia Bush expects up to 65% of voters will have done their civic duty by the time the polls close.
Of 7,274 voters, 348 voted early in person and 1,910 ballots were mailed out.
“I am hoping we get at least 75% voter participation in the gubernatorial election if not more,” Rehoboth Town Clerk Laura Schwall said, noting turnout was 60% in 2018.
For 10,172 voters, as of Saturday, the town had 2,504 mailed ballots and 603 who had voted in person.
“It’s hard to guess turnout with the mail and in person, but I’m hoping in the end with everything combined to have a 30 to 40 percent turnout,” Norfolk Town Clerk Carol Greene said.
Of 7,784 voters, 329 voted in person and 2,257 ballots were mailed.
“I feel the turnout will be high,” Norton Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
Of 14,021 registered voters, 370 had voted in-person and 3,851 were sent mail ballots. Just 74 voted early in person in the primary.
“I am unsure of expected turnout as we have had a large interest in the by mail voting,” Foxboro Town Clerk Bob Cutler said.
Through Tuesday, 3,205 of 13,185 registered voters had requested mail ballots, and 500 had voted in person. Only 184 voted in person early in September.
In Mansfield, of 18,666 voters, 5,089 had asked for mail ballots.
Down in Seekonk, 2,750 of 11,382 voters asked for ballots by mail and 482 cast in-person ballots.
The sharply-contested race for Bristol County Sheriff has been in the limelight, but voters have a long list of other decisions to make on the ballot.
For sheriff, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is striving to break Thomas Hodgson’s 25-year tenure in that office. The race is expected to bring out a higher percentage of voters in Attleboro than several other area communities.
Voters face seven state legislative races: four House seats and three Senate seats.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, faces a challenge from state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, in the new Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District that covers Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, is being opposed by fellow Foxboro resident Michael Chaisson on the Republican side for the newly redrawn Bristol-Norfolk District that includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, and Norton. Laura Saylor of Mansfield is running as a candidate of the Workers Party.
Longtime Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, will run against Republican Maria S. Collins, also of Taunton, in the Third Bristol and Plymouth District that now will include Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Democrat Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk, a select board member in that town, and Republican Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham will vie to replace Dooley in the 9th Norfolk District for Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
State Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, faces a challenge from city resident and Republican Steven Escobar for the Second Bristol District.
Longtime state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, will face a rematch against Democrat Brendan Roche for the First Bristol District that includes Mansfield, Norton and Foxboro.
And state Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon, and Republican candidate Howard Terban of Stoughton will square off for the 8th Norfolk District that includes Precinct 4 in Mansfield.
Only two state representatives are running without any official challengers: Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, and Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro. Patrick McCue of Mansfield is running a write-in campaign against Scanlon, however.
For Norfolk County Commissioner, incumbent Peter Collins of Milton, a Democrat, will face off against independent Matthew J. Sheehan of Dedham.
In a race for an area seat on the Governor’s Council that votes on judicial appointments and pardons, incumbent Robert Jubinville, D-Milton, will face Dashe Videira, a Franklin resident. The district includes all Sun Chronicle area communities except Seekonk and Rehoboth.
For higher state offices, Democrat Maura Healey, the state’s attorney general, faces a challenge from Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, in her bid to become the first female elected governor in Massachusetts.
There are also contests for attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer.
Along with the races there are several ballot questions voters will be deciding.
Question 1 would bring a 4% surtax on those making more than $1 million annually, with revenue earmarked for education and transportation.
A second ballot question would regulate dental insurance rates.
Question 3 would increase the number of a retailer’s liquor licenses from nine to 18, prohibit self-checkout for alcohol sales and change the fine system.
A fourth ballot question and the most controversial seeks to repeal a state law that allows for drivers licenses regardless of legal immigration status.
As of Thursday afternoon, 854,523 voters across the state had cast ballots, including 152,087 who voted in-person. That’s a turnout of 17.5%.
While no-excuse early voting ended Friday, in-person absentee voting will be available until noon Monday in town and city halls for those who will be out of town Election Day.
Mail ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by Nov. 12, but voters are strongly encouraged to use drop-off boxes outside town and city halls by Tuesday and preferably before if ballots haven’t been mailed.