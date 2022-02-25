The commute in the Attleboro area was difficult Friday morning with heavy, wet snow coating the roads, but police reported few serious accidents.
With school vacation this week, fewer drivers were on the road to compete with plow drivers.
By 7 a.m., 2.25 inches of snow fell, according to the Attleboro water department, with a temperature of 27 degrees.
The storm was expected to last into Friday night with a mixture of snow, sleet and rain, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
Snow was heavier north of Attleboro with 3.5 inches reported at 7 a.m. Franklin and in western parts of the state.
In Sharon, 6.5 inches of snow was reported about 9:30 a.m. and 3 inches was reported in South Easton an hour earlier, according to the weather service.
About 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible.
Drivers are encouraged to stay off the road if they can during the storm. If anyone has to travel, police urge drivers to clear snow off your vehicle, maintain a safe distance, go slow and allow for extra time to get to your destination.
Temperatures were expected to be in the low 30s Friday afternoon before dipping to around 15 degrees at night. Wind gusts are expected to be 25 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 30s. Low temperatures of around 18 were expected Saturday night.