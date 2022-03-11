Local residents can help relief efforts in Ukraine this weekend at two local drives:
Cardi’s Furniture will be collecting humanitarian aid from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at their South Attleboro, Swansea and West Warwick locations. All supplies collected will be sent in containers directly to Lviv, Ukraine, via Krakow, Poland, to help those in need, according to the store’s website. Items needed are: clothing, underwear, socks, footwear, towels, blankets, sleeping bags, diapers, wet wipes, personal hygiene items, first aid items, non-perishable food, paper plates, plastic, silverware, toilet paper, paper towels, pet food and pet supplies. For more information, including how best to package donations or to make a monetary donation, visit cardis.com/pages/humanitarian-aid-for-ukraine
Seekonk firefighters are collecting donations of shoes, clothing, blankets, coats, medical supplies, toiletries, diapers, toys, baby formula, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sleeping bags, linens, first aid kids, towels, flashlights, wet wipes, hairbrushes, shampoo, children’s clothing, bandages, durable food and deodorant. Items can be placed in the donation box in the apparatus bay at 500 Taunton Ave. Deadline is March 20 at 6 p.m.