The following Veterans Day weekend activities and events are scheduled for the Attleboro area:
ATTLEBORO
A ceremony is being held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion at Lees Pond off Route 1 in South Attleboro. The ceremony will feature Col. Peter Fiorentino, commander of the 151st Regional Support Group of the Massachusetts National Guard. The Attleboro High School Chorus will lead with the national anthem, and the Thacher Elementary Grade 4 Chorus will sing “America the Beautiful.” In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside City Hall.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The town’s Veterans Day services are scheduled for Monday, with activities kicking off with a breakfast for veterans from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge at 46 South Washington St. (Route 1A). The Captain Kyle R. Van De Giesen Memorial Award Fund is hosting the annual breakfast.
A ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Community School auditorium that will include color guards, the North Attleboro High School Band, and veteran guest speaker Gary Zimmer. A wreath will be laid at the World War I Memorial in commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the WWI Armistice.
Grace Episcopal Church at 104 North Washington St. is holding a spaghetti supper and veteran appreciation Saturday, Nov. 9. North Attleboro and Plainville Veterans Agent Rebecca Jennings will recognize vets. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Friends of North Attleboro Vets. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Tickets $13, veterans $10. www.gracechurchna.org
PLAINVILLE
The town’s ceremonies are taking place at noon Saturday, Nov. 9 at Plainville American Legion, 44 South St. Local and state politicians are scheduled to attend.
MANSFIELD
Mansfield’s annual Veterans Day events include a parade, services and coalition Monday.
For the parade, marchers, floats and vehicles are asked to begin lining up at the North Common on Crocker Street along the commuter rail station between 9:30 and no later than 9:45 a.m. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. and proceed down Main Street toward the South Common.
A service will begin at about 10:30 a.m. at the South Common. A “Mansfield Bell of Freedom” memorial will be dedicated at the end of the service.
NORTON
The annual Veterans Day parade is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. The parade will assemble at the Yelle School parking lot at 64 West Main St. (Route 123) at 9:30 a.m., and step off at 10 a.m. The parade will proceed east on West Main Street (Route 123) to the stone monument at the corner of Pine and East Main streets for a brief ceremony, then proceed west to the town common for continued services. They will include guest speaker John (Jake) Comer, past national commander of the American Legion. The procession will then proceed west to the Master Sgt. Trent Memorial to conclude ceremonies, before returning to Yelle School where refreshments will be available in the cafeteria. Sponsored by the Norton Veterans Council, the parade will include the 20th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Company D, and all military personnel are welcome to march. RSVP at 508-265-0442 or email toppatsfan@comcast.net. In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies will be held inside the school gymnasium.
FOXBORO
Foxboro Veterans Services presents the 215th Army Band in a Veterans Day concert at 11 a.m. Monday in the high school auditorium off South Street. There will be light snacks and beverages.
WRENTHAM
There will be a Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. Monday on the town common.
SEEKONK
The Veterans Day ceremony is at 11 a.m. Monday at Seekonk Veterans Memorial Park, 410 Newman Ave. (Route 152). Featured musical guests are the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts National Guard, and Revolution Fife and Drum.
REHOBOTH
A veterans ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the American Legion Veterans Cenotaph, located at the corner of Route 44 and Danforth Street, followed by the placing of a wreath at the Rehoboth Veterans Memorial Gazebo on Redway Plain.
There are no events scheduled for Norfolk.
