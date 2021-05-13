PLAINVILLE — It was a mystery of historic proportions, but one local resident now thinks she has it solved.
And for Kristine Moore, it is also a load off her mind.
Moore, chairwoman of the town’s all-volunteer historical commission, still regrets missing out on the chance to snap up dozens of glass photographic plates that were up for auction, showing long-gone buildings and scenes from the town’s past.
She had been unsuccessful in finding out who outbid her for the plates, except that’s it was an institution with deeper pockets than her own.
Now, however, after describing her quest to The Sun Chronicle, she has a line on the owners of nearly 90 glass negatives and hopes they’ll share images that can be made from them so they can be archived and studied here in town.
Moore, who is also the commission’s amateur archivist, learned in February of 2020 that a collection of nearly 1,400 glass plates — many dating from the turn of the last century — were going to be sold by the widow of the man who had owned them. (They originally came from the collection of the late Franklin photographer Nathan Whale.)
Coyle’s Auction House of Medway had alerted historical preservation groups around Norfolk County that the artifacts were to be sold and split up the collection to allow individual communities a shot at buying them.
“These plates included the local elementary school and local market (both demolished now), photos of Plainville center, as well as external and internal photos of the Whiting and Davis Jewelry Factory and Company, its workers, and owner, ” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle, “All rare images of Plainville I had never seen before. The Plainville collection was bigger, due to the fact that Charles Whiting, owner and president of Whiting and Davis Jewelry and Mesh Company, owned the factory in Plainville.”
Those she was willing to see go to the historical society in Franklin, where Whiting lived, knowing that she would be able to have access to those images.
“Our two towns have a good relationship and I knew I could work with their historical commission to get copies of the Whiting estate,” she said. “This was the only decision I made that day and the day of the auction that I do not regret.”
The Plainville group has no budget for acquisitions and Moore said members pay out of their own pockets for items that come their way — $1.99 for a postcard on eBay or $20 for a milk bottle from a local dairy at a yard sale.
Moore said she was willing to put up $250 of her own money to buy the other Plainville negatives, never anticipating that she might face competition for them.
“I had also been reassured of this by many peers in the field of museum studies. We were all very confident that Plainville would have its glass plates and by the weekend I’d be working to document them and share them with the town. Unfortunately, we were all very wrong,” she said.
The winning bid for the 89 plates in the Plainville collection was $546.
Moore said the people at the auction house were very helpful but could not disclose the name of the buyer, except to say that it was a historical group that planned to digitize the images.
Devastated, Moore asked the auctioneers to let the buyers know “that as much as we cared about the plates, it was the images that we cared most about. And if they could please consider sharing the images with Plainville.”
Then the coronavirus pandemic struck, disrupting more than just business and schools.
Moore spent months making inquiries at various historical sites around the state: the Massachusetts Historical Commission, the Massachusetts Historical Society, Historic New England, and the New England Geological Historical Society. All said they were not the winning bidders.
Finally, she wrote to The Sun Chronicle in hopes that a story about her search would reach someone who could point her in the right direction.
Nancy Wyman of Coyle’s, the Medway auction house that handled the sale, responded to a reporter’s question on Thursday, saying she’d get in touch with the buyers and pass on Moore’s contact information.
Coyle’s later contacted Moore with the news that the plates had been bought by Historic New England, the group previously known as the Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities.
The charitable, non-profit, historic preservation organization was founded over a century ago and headquartered in Boston. It holds more than 100,000 historical artifacts, operates 37 house museums around New England and preserves hundreds of acres of farmland as well.
Moore said it appears that the group has not yet been able to digitize the plates because of disruptions caused by the pandemic, and they’ve been sitting in storage all this time.
Moore said she had experience in digitizing other historic media herself.
“I’m going to reach out to the contact (the auction house) gave me and see if there’s something we can work out,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.