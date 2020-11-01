Here is a listing of area polls for Tuesday's state and presidential election. All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. under state law. There are new poll locations in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Rehoboth.
ATTLEBORO
Ward 1: Robert J. Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St.
Ward 2: Murray Unitarian-Universalist Church, 505 North Main St.
Ward 3: Willett Elementary School, 32 Watson Ave.
Ward 4: LaSalette Shrine (Welcome Center), 947 Park St.
Ward 5: Peter Thacher Elementary School, 160 James St.
Ward 6: Elk's Lodge No. 1014, 887 South Main St. (Route 152).
Note: Wards 3 and 5 are voting in new locations.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
North Attleboro High School, 1 Wilson West Whitty Way off Landry Avenue
Note: Showcase Cinemas is not being used.
FOXBORO
Ahern Middle School, 111 Mechanics St., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
MANSFIELD
Mansfield High School gymnasium, 250 East St.
NORFOLK
Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.
NORTON
Middle School, 215 West Main St. (Route 123).
PLAINVILLE
Public safety building behind town hall, 194 South St. (Route 1A).
REHOBOTH
Palmer River Elementary School, 326 Winthrop St. (Route 44). Enter gym from blacktop area by playground.
Note this is a new polling location, consolidating the town's three polls.
SEEKONK
Seekonk High School, 261 Arcade Ave.
WRENTHAM
Delaney Elementary School, 120 Taunton St.
