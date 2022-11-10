ATTLEBORO — Paul Heroux is backing City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone to succeed him as mayor when he leaves to become Bristol County’s new sheriff.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle on Thursday, Heroux said that DeSimone, a two-term at-large councilor, “has my full support” in her campaign for the city’s top job.
On Tuesday, Heroux, who has a year left in his third term as mayor, narrowly defeated incumbent Sheriff Thomas Hodgson following a tough campaign.
He’ll be sworn in to his new job in January and the city will schedule a special election to replace him as mayor. The city election commission has not announced a date yet.
DeSimone, 56, an attorney, announced her candidacy in September, shortly after Heroux won the Democratic primary for sheriff.
“She is smart, she listens — that’s one of her best qualities. She doesn’t always agree with me,” Heroux said, adding that DeSimone has persuaded him to “bend a little” from time to time to accomplish things.
Former city council member and local businessman John Davis announced last month that he would once again run for mayor.
Davis, 57, ran unsuccessfully for the office in 1997 and 2007. He said it’s hard to beat a popular incumbent, but with Heroux not running he felt the time is right to give it another go.
Heroux said that Davis “is a good person and would probably do well. Cathleen would do better.”
DeSimone said she was “honored” by Heroux’s endorsement. “I’m a big fan of Mayor Heroux. I was a big fan of (former Mayor) Kevin Dumas. I hope to take something from both of them,” she said.
Now that Heroux will be leaving, she said she is ramping up her campaign.
Davis said Heroux had told him weeks ago that he would be supporting DeSimone. “He’s a friend of hers,” Davis said and “I have no problem with the mayor supporting someone other than me.”
Davis said he’s gotten multiple messages of support for his campaign since Heroux won the sheriff race. “I’m happy with how it’s going.”
