ATTLEBORO — Paul Heroux is backing City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone to succeed him as mayor when he leaves to become Bristol County’s new sheriff.

In an interview with The Sun Chronicle on Thursday, Heroux said that DeSimone, a two-term at-large councilor, “has my full support” in her campaign for the city’s top job.

