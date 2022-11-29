ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux could submit his letter of resignation as soon as Wednesday after the Governor’s Council certifies his election as sheriff of Bristol County.
The council is scheduled to meet at the Statehouse at noon Wednesday to certify the election of all officials statewide, a spokesperson in the council office said.
She said the election results are certified as a whole and that it will happen quickly.
Once that happens it will set off a chain of events.
According to City Solicitor Cindy Amara, once Heroux’s resignation letter is received by City Clerk Kate Jackson, Jackson must certify a vacancy on a certain date and then the council must meet to determine the date of the special election.
She outlined the procedure in a letter to the mayor.
“It is my opinion, consistent with the Charter and state law, once you file your resignation with the City Clerk, she is required to certify that a vacancy will occur in the office of the mayor on a date certain (i.e. December 31, 2022). The City Council should call a special election ‘forthwith’ (as soon as possible) after December 31, 2022 in order to ensure a smooth transition process.”
Election officials said they need eight to nine weeks to prepare for the special election.
According to City Council Ordinance Committee Vice-chair Diana Holmes, the matter will be discussed on Dec. 6 and then voted the following week, Dec. 13.
Meanwhile, the election office cannot distribute nomination papers until the date for the election is set, Election Office Administrator Leslie Veiga said.
Once the date is set the nomination papers, which must include the date of the election, can be printed and distributed.
After that the candidates will have two weeks to accumulate the 200 signatures of registered voters needed for nomination.
In earlier correspondence to the council, Heroux had suggested the date of Jan. 31 for the special election.
But it’s possible that date may get pushed back because the mayor originally thought he would be certified on Nov. 23 by the Secretary of State.
So the election could be one to two weeks later.
Currently, there are three candidates for the office: City Council President Jay DiLisio, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and former city councilor John Davis.
From the time Heroux leaves office and the new mayor takes office, DiLisio would assume the role of mayor. But his powers would be limited. For example, he would not be allowed to hire of fire personnel.
All three candidates have begun to distribute election signs throughout the city.
