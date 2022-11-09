The race for Bristol County sheriff went down to the wire and beyond it into the small hours of Wednesday morning.
But in one of the mostly closely watched races in a busy election season, the Democratic challenger, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, has evidently ousted longtime Republican incumbent Thomas Hodgson. Hodgson conceded the race shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to broadcast reports.
The Associated Press had Heroux leading Hodgson by 50.7% to 49.3% with nearly 79% of precincts reporting as of early Wednesday.
The Hodgson campaign did not respond to an email request for comment shortly after midnight.
"It was time for a change," Heroux said, and voters realized that. He also thanked his many volunteers.
His post election plans? "Going to work." He said he'll be at City Hall in Attleboro Wednesday but plans to file his resignation "soon." That, he said, "will start the clock ticking" so the city can hold a special election to choose a successor in eight to nine weeks.
As of shortly after midnight, Heroux’s own figures showed him leading Hodgson by about 5,000 votes with some communities in the county yet to report their tallies.
“We haven’t heard from Taunton yet,” a somewhat frustrated Heroux said at his campaign watch party at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Somerset earlier in the night. Fall River, the second largest city in the county was reportedly hand counting ballots in at least one precinct.
The crowd of about 40 supporters grew steadily more enthusiastic during the evening – snacking on salads, sandwiches and the inevitable cardboard jugs of coffee from Dunkin.
A cheer went up as results were posted on a whiteboard in the corner of the room, showing Heroux had taken his hometown by 8,123 to 7,188, a margin that Heroux confessed was less than he had hoped for.
But they were buoyed again when New Bedford, the largest city in the county, went for Heroux 12,518 to 7,922. “That can’t be right,” a disbelieving Heroux said at first.
Veteran Democratic activist Bill Bowles – a former state representative and Attleboro city councilor – seated at a table in the hall with other supporters said Heroux “had a path to victory.”
George McNeil, the former chief of police in Somerset and one of two candidates Heroux defeated in a sometimes bitter Democratic primary, said he thought “Paul will do the right thing” if he won.
Hodgson has held the post of sheriff since 1997; the last time he faced a challenge for the job was 2010, against former Democratic state Rep. John Quinn of Dartmouth.
Hodgson was an honorary chair of Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and has championed his hardline immigration policies. In 2017 he garnered headlines when he offered to send inmates to help build Trump’s border wall. The offer wasn’t taken up.
He has also been investigated for violating immigrant detainees’ civil rights and has faced criticism over the high suicide rate at his correctional facilities. Hodgson has defended his record by noting perfect scores on American Corrections Association inspection
This election season, the sheriff pointed to support he was getting from moderate Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. Heroux was endorsed by Democrats including Attorney General Maura Healey and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.
Hodgson slogan was “tough on crime” but faced criticism over his treatment of inmates and the suicide rate at his jails. He’s also been accused of using antisemitic tropes in advertising, which he denies.
Heroux, an Attleboro native who worked in the Philadelphia prison system, won a seat in the state Legislature in 2012. He ran for mayor in 2017, ousting seven-term incumbent Kevin Dumas. He won re-election twice, and is in his third and what he says will be his final term.
The Working Families Party contributed over $242,000 in support of Heroux. Everytown for Gun Safety split nearly $200,000 between boosting Heroux and opposing Hodgson, according to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Massachusetts Majority PAC, aligned with Baker, spent more than $124,000 backing Hodgson heading into November.
