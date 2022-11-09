The race for Bristol County sheriff went down to the wire and beyond it into the small hours of Wednesday morning.

But in one of the mostly closely watched races in a busy election season, the Democratic challenger, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, has evidently ousted longtime Republican incumbent Thomas Hodgson. Hodgson conceded the race shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to broadcast reports.

Election 2022: Bristol County Sheriff

Name Percentage of votes
Paul Heroux 51%
Thomas Hodgson (R) 49%
79% of precincts reporting

