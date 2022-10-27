Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux vowed at a candidates forum Thursday night to revamp the Bristol County jail system and turn it into a national model if elected sheriff Nov. 8.
Longtime Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, a Republican, was invited but didn’t attend the forum, which was held in New Bedford and put on by several South Coast community groups.
During the hour-long event, Heroux, a Democrat, aired his plans for the office and fielded questions.
“I want to make this jail a national model,” he said.
The mayor said he would listen to others and address concerns with the jail system.
One of the concerns is suicides, including one recent one.
“A sense of hopelessness is a common denominator,” Heroux said, adding risk factors for suicide and addiction treatment and other programs need to be more carefully scrutinized.
“The first thing we have to do is implement evidence-based programs” that have proven successful, Heroux said. “Expand what works and reform what doesn’t work.”
He said he backs inmates being provided with phone access at no cost to them to connect with their families, which he contended can reduce the chance of a return to jail.
Heroux also said he supports solitary confinement but only to protect inmates placed there and other inmates, not to punish.
“Staff training is critically important,” Heroux said, adding employee positions may need changes.
Concerning any changes in staffing and programs, “the money is already there, it’s just reallocating” funds, he said.
As for immigration issues, the candidate pledged to leave that to the federal government but would assist the feds if asked.
He also said he has no objections to inmates voting and would strive to accommodate their religious needs.
Besides serving as mayor the past five years, where he noted he oversees a $165 million budget and hundreds of employees, Heroux was a state representative and has worked in the prison system in Pennsylvania.
“I can do this job,” Heroux said. “I like to be very transparent. I’m very candid.”
Organizers said they regretted Hodgson couldn’t participate.
The forum, held in a New Bedford middle school, was moved from an in-person event to Zoom due to COVID-19 concerns. Heroux came down with the virus this week.
Bbilled as nonpartisan, the forum was sponsored by the NAACP New Bedford Branch, Immigrants’ Assistance Center, United Interfaith Action, Women’s Fund Southcoast, Women’s Alliance of Southeastern MA, and YWCA of Southeastern MA.
Hodgson and Heroux had debated on WBSM radio/New Bedford and are scheduled to debate again on WPRI-TV, Channel 12.
Bristol County has not had a contested election for sheriff since 2010. The office carries a six-year term, and Hodgson has held the post since 1997.