hodgson heroux combo

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, left, and his challenger, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.

 Sun Chronicle file photos

The tumultuous race for sheriff of Bristol County took another twist Wednesday as candidates traded accusations the campaign had been tainted by out-of-state “dark money” and antisemitism in advertising.

The contest between incumbent Republican Thomas Hodgson and Democratic challenger Mayor Paul Heroux had already drawn considerable attention thanks in part to Hodgson’s position as one of the few elected GOP officials in the state and his ardent backing of former president Donald Trump.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.