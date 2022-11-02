The tumultuous race for sheriff of Bristol County took another twist Wednesday as candidates traded accusations the campaign had been tainted by out-of-state “dark money” and antisemitism in advertising.
The contest between incumbent Republican Thomas Hodgson and Democratic challenger Mayor Paul Heroux had already drawn considerable attention thanks in part to Hodgson’s position as one of the few elected GOP officials in the state and his ardent backing of former president Donald Trump.
But it was the sheriff’s use of images of billionaire George Soros, a donor to many liberal causes and a target of frequent attacks from the right, that sparked a charge from Democratic officials and others that Hodgson was using a “dog whistle” of antisemitism, a claim the sheriff’s campaign angrily rejected.
In the 30-second video, which appeared on Twitter Monday, scenes of violent crime in New York and Chicago flash on the screen as Hodgson says in a voice-over that it’s “because politicians supported by George Soros and his followers don’t believe criminals should be in jail.” The video also includes a photo of Soros, a Hungarian-American Jew and a Holocaust survivor.
The ad goes on to say those groups support Heroux and urges voters to vote for the incumbent.
By Tuesday, State Treasurer Deb Goldberg, who is Jewish, had weighed in, claiming the use of Soros’s name and image is a common antisemitic trope on the internet. Sen Edward Markey, D-Mass., joined her in saying the ad constituted a “dog whistle” of antisemitism. Sen. Elizabeth Warren later tweeted “Tom Hodgson’s racist and antisemitic dog whistles are appalling. So is his office’s record of mistreating people in its care and custody.”
The area’s former congressman, Joe Kennedy III, added, “Blatant racism and antisemitism.”
The tweets usually ended with a plea to vote for Heroux.
Hodgson campaign spokesperson Holly Robichaud said the responses from Democrats were to be expected. “They are all part of the defund the police movement,” she said. “They are part of a coordinated effort to take out a sheriff who has done a good job for Bristol County.”
In the wake of the criticisms of the ad, Hodgson’s campaign issued a statement doubling down on the accusations that money from out-of-state progressive organizations was being funneled into Heroux’s campaign. It claims the fund come from independent expenditure political action committees such as The Working Families Party, which has spent $233,000 on Heroux’s behalf and has not disclosed where its money is coming from in its advertising.
(Warren has been quoted as saying “defund the police” is not a term she would use. Markey has said he favors “reimagining the police” rather than defunding them.)
When asked a second time if the campaign had second thoughts about including Soros in the ad and the claim it was antisemitic, Robichaud said, “That is a completely false claim. Shame on them.”
It’s not the first time Hodgson has brought up the issue of outside funding for Heroux’s campaign. He alluded to Soros and Mike Bloomberg, former New York Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, in his debate with Heroux last week.
Heroux said he has no contact with the independent PACs supporting his campaign. “As far as I know, they are on the up and up.” He said Hodgson’s claims of Soros’ involvement are “baseless.”
In a statement Wednesday night, Heroux’s campaign said: “Taking a swipe at somebody and saying that they had ‘George Soros’ as a backer is right wing hate group code for ‘rich Jews.’”
“The antisemitism that we are seeing in contemporary political and societal discourse is alarming,” Heroux added. “It is disappointing that antisemitism has also popped up in this race.”
Heroux cited Hodgson’s involvement with Protect America Now, listed as an anti-government group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which the SPLC says has ties to white supremacists, and the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers organization “that the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-government extremist group.”
The Anti-Defamation League of New England, as a nonprofit organization does not comment on political issues, but has a long article on its website on the demonization of Soros by hate groups.
“In a report published earlier this year that analyzed antisemitic speech on Twitter, ADL found that Soros figured prominently in a significant number of antisemitic tweets,” the article says. “One noteworthy allegation claimed that Soros was responsible for the deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally in August 2017 in Charlottesville, Va. Other tweets referred to his Jewish heritage in pejorative terms and claimed that he’s trying to undermine all of Western civilization.”
The article goes on to say: “Even if no antisemitic insinuation is intended, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes has the effect of mainstreaming antisemitic tropes and giving support, however unwitting, to bona fide antisemites and extremists who disseminate these ideas knowingly and with malice.”
