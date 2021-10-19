ATTLEBORO — The candidate with the most money does not always win the election, but cash helps get the message out with signs, pamphlets, stickers and buttons.
And so far in the city’s latest mayoral campaign, two-term incumbent Paul Heroux is winning the cash contest even though he actually raised less money than his challenger, former state trooper and security consultant Todd McGhee.
From June 1 through Sept. 30 Heroux raised $3,761 to McGhee’s $8,072.
But apparently money was not too much of a concern for the mayor because he started with $14,074 in his campaign war chest.
That left him with $17,835 to spend on his reelection campaign.
So far, Heroux has spent $9,765, or nearly $3,000 more than McGhee’s $6,775.
Heroux still has the advantage money-wise, at least as of Sept. 30, the closing date of the latest campaign finance reporting period, because he has another $8,071 left in the till.
McGhee has $1,296.
Full reports can be viewed at the state’s website for the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
McGhee, a first time political candidate, raised $8,072 from June 1 through Sept. 30 including a $1,000 donation from himself.
More than two-thirds of his money came from out of town.
McGhee has conducted a door-to-door campaign, as has Heroux, but is less well known than his opponent. The challenger received 50 donations from June 1 through Sept. 30.
Out of that number, 34 came from addresses outside of Attleboro.
Many were from Massachusetts communities, but some were from other states such as New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Virginia, Florida and Colorado.
The 34 out-of-town donations represent 68 percent of McGhee’s donors.
Meanwhile Heroux, who is well known to local voters after serving six years as a state representative and now four years as mayor, had three fewer donors — 47.
Out of that number, 45 came from Attleboro residents.
Heroux and McGhee finished first and second respectively in a three-way preliminary election in September.
Jim Poore was third and was eliminated.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
