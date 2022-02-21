ATTLEBORO — Has the city been living on the edge of mayoral succession chaos and possible lawsuits for 120 years?
Mayor Paul Heroux says it has, but former city council president Frank Cook says it has not.
Heroux, who is backed up by City Solicitor Cynthia Amara, said the city charter, which dates from 1914, does not provide for the appointment of an interim mayor between the time a mayor dies in office or resigns and the time eight to 10 weeks later when a special election is held — if the time left in the term is more than nine months.
If it’s nine months or fewer the council is charged with electing one of its members to take on the role of mayor. But the section of the charter in question does not say how the eight- to 10-week gap would be filled.
Heroux made his case at a public hearing before the city council last week and said it’s a problem that needs to be fixed immediately, arguing he could “get hit by a bus or die of a heart attack.”
The issue arose when Heroux announced he’s a candidate for Bristol County sheriff and a staff member in the election office looked up how succession would work if he wins and resigns in January of 2023.
That’s when the apparent gap in mayoral succession was discovered.
“This is a problem now, not just for the election,” Heroux told the council. “There’s a hole. It’s not about what might happen in January 2023, it’s about what might happen right now. There’s a gap in succession planning and we can’t have that.”
In previous comments, Heroux said if the time remaining in the term is longer than nine months the council could elect someone to act as the interim mayor. But that person would not have the legal authority make decisions, which could result in lawsuits because the charter does not spell out succession in that case.
But Cook, who served on the council for 18 years including 10 as president, said that the gap perceived by Heroux is covered in Section 3-7, the first of two sections concerning mayoral succession.
“Regarding the proposed amendment, I want to emphasize that this is completely unnecessary as the charter provides clear direction for situations when the mayor is unable to perform the duties of that office,” he said.
Cook pointed to the phrase “or other cause” as gap coverage.
This is what Section 3-7 says:
(a) Acting Mayor — Whenever, by reason of sickness or other cause, the mayor shall be unable to perform the duties of the mayor’s office, the president of the municipal council or in the event of the president’s disability the vice-president shall become acting mayor.
He would argue that resignation and death are among the causes which would prevent a mayor from performing his or her duties.
However that section comes under the heading “Temporary Absence from Office of Mayor,” and there is nothing temporary about death or resignation.
Cook also pointed to the time the late Mayor Judy Robbins suffered a stroke and was unable to perform her duties for six months.
During that time no one knew if Robbins would ever come back.
It could well have been a permanent absence and Cook argued city government proceeded as usual and without any problems.
In the interim, then-council president Benton Keene took the reins as acting mayor.
Heroux’s argument focuses on Section 3-8 which is under the heading “Vacancy in Office of Mayor” and addresses the permanent absence of a mayor including absence “by death, resignation, removal from office….
This is what Section 8 says:
(a) Special Election — If a vacancy occurs in the office of mayor, by death, resignation, removal from office, failure to elect or otherwise, at any time preceding the last nine calendar months of the term for which the mayor was elected, the municipal council shall forthwith call a special election to fill such vacancy for the remainder of the unexpired term.
However, that section does not specify how an interim mayor is to be appointed to office in the event a special election needs to be held to cover the eight to 10 weeks it takes to put on a special election under state law.
Heroux has asked the council to approve an amendment to the charter to fill the gap so that he can send it to the state Legislature for approval, which he believes will come quickly because of its importance given the uncertainty of life.
Cook also opposes the method of amendment.
He said city voters should decide the issue in the November election, not state legislators who are unfamiliar with Attleboro.
Meanwhile, Councilor Richard Conti suggested that a “contingency plan” should be put in place.
Attorney Jack Jacobi, who emphasized he was not speaking as an attorney but only as a citizen of Attleboro, presented deadlines on how the election process should unfold, and he suggested there should be a provision for a preliminary election in case numerous candidates emerge for the special election.
The issue will be discussed Tuesday night in the ordinance committee.