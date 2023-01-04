ATTLEBORO — The walls are bare in the corner office at City Hall.
Some screws are sticking out and there are some holes that give them a pock-marked appearance.
But that’s what happens when one mayor moves out and another moves in. The office becomes a little stark.
Former mayor Paul Heroux, who assumed his new job as sheriff of Bristol County on Wednesday, said he finished vacating the office on Sunday.
The only thing that belongs to him that’s still there is a big globe.
“I didn’t have room for it in my car,” he said.
So he’ll come back for it at some point.
Meanwhile, City Council president, Jay DiLisio, is in the process of moving in as acting mayor.
By the time he got there on Wednesday, sometime around 1 p.m., his name had been put on the board of the Pine Street door that gives directions to the various offices and tells who occupies them.
The only thing that is unchanged in the mayor’s office are the piles of paper on the desk.
This week DiLisio is working half-days as he finishes up some business at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, from which he is taking a leave of absence.
DiLisio took the oath of office Wednesday afternoon. Technically he did not need to be sworn in, but he said it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“I’d rather have it and not need it than not have it and need it,” he said.
This is the first time in the city’s history a mayor has resigned to take another job and it’s the second time there’s been an acting mayor.
The first was when the city’s sixth mayor, Frank Sweet, was stricken with a heart attack on the streets of Boston. He died a week later.
Council President H. Winslow Brown filled the last six months of Sweet’s term and was elected in his own right in the fall of that year.
That was in the 1930s.
Heroux’s move gave him time to reflect on some accomplishments in his five years as mayor as he carried the photos and other items that once adorned the walls to his car.
Heroux, the city’s 18th mayor, proudly pursued a “green” agenda as he ushered a number of pro-environment measures through city council including the banning of plastic shopping bags in the city.
And he may have been the most casually dressed mayor ever, often showing up for work in jeans.
His official portrait, mounted on the front staircase and again near the back door in a large framed collection of all mayors, was taken without him wearing a tie. He’s the only male in the portrait collection not wearing a tie.
“It was a good run,” he said shortly before being inaugurated as sheriff Tuesday evening at B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River.
Heroux, in a quick rehash of his five years as mayor, said he stabilized city finances, especially by boosting the stabilization account to $7 million. And he started a stabilization fund for the schools that now has $1 million.
The high school came in on time and on budget and downtown has fewer vacancies than it has had in the last 30 years, Heroux said.
And of course there was the purchase of the 93-acre Highland County Club, now Highland Park, for $3 million in August 2018.
Now DiLisio — who is competing with former councilor John Davis, current councilor Cathleen DeSimone and possibly Timothy Barone for the permanent job of mayor — is in the big chair because that’s what the city charter calls for.
A special election is scheduled for Feb. 28 to pick one of the four candidates.
So far only one, DeSimone, has gathered the 200 signatures needed for inclusion on the ballot.
On Wednesday, DiLisio said he’ll spend the next couple of days introducing himself to people he has not met in City Hall.
While he has only two months in the corner office he said he is not going to waste that time. He said the number one job of all elected officials is to “improve the quality of life for the city’s residents.”
DiLisio said he learned a lot about leadership helping to navigate the RMV through the COVID-19 crisis.
He said it’s important for city departments to work together and added he will be looking for ways to increase efficiency in city government in the next two months.