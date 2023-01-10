Heroux, Paul
Now former Attleboro mayor Paul Heroux

 SUN CHRONICLE file photo

ATTLEBORO — On his way out the door last week, Mayor Paul Heroux made a pitch for the mayor to be chairman of the school committee.

He said a non-binding referendum should be submitted to the voters and, if they agree, the city council should vote it and the mayor should submit it to the state Legislature as a special act to avoid the complications that a charter commission could cause.

