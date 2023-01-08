Reservoir levels
Buy Now

Canada geese swim along the shoreline of Manchester Reservoir in Attleboro.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — In his last communication to the city council on Tuesday, former mayor Paul Heroux pushed for the establishment of a sustainability commission.

If the council agrees, it would amend city ordinances to create the panel.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.