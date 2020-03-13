ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux issued guidelines for city employees Friday aimed at preventing and mitigating the spread of coronavirus.
He banned foreign and domestic travel for work and “strongly encouraged” employees not travel overseas for personal reasons.
Conferences, seminars and other discretionary events scheduled by the city with outside parties must be held virtually, postponed or cancelled, he said.
Regular internal business will continue, including but not limited to legally mandated public hearings and board meetings.
City employees feeling sick with fever or flu symptoms should not come to work, Heroux said, and at-risk older employees or those with underlying medical conditions should talk with their supervisors to review possible alternative work assignments.
In addition, the library, recreation department and council on aging suspended non-essential events until further notice.
